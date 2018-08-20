Man dies after being stabbed in Dublin

A MAN in his 60's has died after being stabbed in Dublin overnight.

The incident occurred at a house on Rutland Grove, Crumlin shortly after 8pm.

Gardai and emergency services were called to the scene.

The man was taken by ambulance to St James’ Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Advertisement

A man in his 30’s has since been arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Crumlin Garda Station.

The scene has been preserved and a technical and forensic examination is taking place.