Man dies after being stabbed in Dublin
News

Man dies after being stabbed in Dublin

A MAN in his 60's has died after being stabbed in Dublin overnight.

The incident occurred at a house on Rutland Grove, Crumlin shortly after 8pm.

Gardai and emergency services were called to the scene.

The man was taken by ambulance to St James’ Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Advertisement

A man in his 30’s has since been arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Crumlin Garda Station.

The scene has been preserved and a technical and forensic examination is taking place.

See More: An Garda Síochána, Crime, Dublin, Ireland, Stabbing

Related

Two dead and three seriously injured in early morning crash
News 23 hours ago

Two dead and three seriously injured in early morning crash

By: Ryan Price

Cocaine worth €85k and guns seized in raid on Dublin gang
News 2 days ago

Cocaine worth €85k and guns seized in raid on Dublin gang

By: Ryan Price

Investigation launched after body discovered in Dublin housing estate
News 5 days ago

Investigation launched after body discovered in Dublin housing estate

By: Ryan Price

Latest

'It is not enough just to say sorry' - Archbishop Diarmuid Martin urges Pope Francis to tackle clerical abuse
News 21 hours ago

'It is not enough just to say sorry' - Archbishop Diarmuid Martin urges Pope Francis to tackle clerical abuse

By: Ryan Price

The Roses of Tralee: Meet all 59 women who have won Ireland's biggest prize over the years
Entertainment 2 days ago

The Roses of Tralee: Meet all 59 women who have won Ireland's biggest prize over the years

By: Aidan Lonergan

5 times wild animals had the last laugh on big-game hunters
Life & Style 2 days ago

5 times wild animals had the last laugh on big-game hunters

By: Jack Beresford

Prince Harry tells Galway's Joe Canning he 'is a bit of a god'
Sport 2 days ago

Prince Harry tells Galway's Joe Canning he 'is a bit of a god'

By: Stephen Mahon

Cillian Murphy working on new documentary about Irish War of Independence
Entertainment 2 days ago

Cillian Murphy working on new documentary about Irish War of Independence

By: Ryan Price