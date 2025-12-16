Elderly woman dies in Co. Antrim house fire

AN ELDERLY woman has died in a house fire in Co. Antrim.

Police were called to reports of a fire at a home in the Tansy Road area of Lisburn at around 6.30pm on December 15.

The PSNI has since confirmed that a woman, aged in her 90s, has died as a result of the fire.

“Officers are continuing to conduct enquiries into the circumstances of the fire,” the police force said.

“At this stage, however, it is not being treated as suspicious,” they confirmed.

The woman is the fourth person to die in separate house fires across Northern Ireland in three days.

Another woman, aged in her 40s, died in a house fire in Dunmurry on December 13, while on December 12 a man aged in his 20s died at a flat fire at Queen Victoria Gardens, Fortwilliam, and a woman, aged in her 50s, died at a house fire at Abbey Park, Bangor.

All three incidents are believed to have been caused by accident.

This week the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) issued an urgent appeal to prioritise home fire safety.

“The thoughts and sympathies of NIFRS are with the loved ones of a woman who died on December 14 as a result of a mobile home fire at Tansy Road, Lisburn,” NIFRS Area Commander Suzanne Fleming said.

“In the space of just three days, four people have sadly lost their lives to separate home fire incidents across Northern Ireland,” she added.

“This number of fatal incidents in such a short space of time is both highly unusual and deeply concerning.

“We are strongly urging the public to make home fire safety a priority."

Ms Fleming urged the public to ensure they have smoke alarms fitted.

"Check that smoke alarms are fitted and tested regularly, avoid overloading plug sockets and extension leads, and take extra care with cooking and electrical appliances," she said.

"Ensure you have a bedtime routine and unplug all electrical items that are not required to be left on overnight.

“You should have a fire escape plan and that everyone you live with knows it. Remember to check in on vulnerable family members, neighbours and friends who may need support to stay safe from fire."

She added: “These recent fires show how quickly everyday situations can turn into life-changing emergencies.

“Taking a few simple steps now could prevent further loss of life or serious injury and help keep people safe in their homes. So far this year there have been 15 fatal house fires.

“We do not want that number to increase, and we need your help to prevent it.”