Plans revealed to build €1bn Dracula-themed amusement park

PLANS to build a Dracula-themed amusement park have been revealed this week.

The site, based on the mythical vampire created by the Irish author Bram Stoker, is set to be built in Romania.

Based in Bucharest, Dracula Land is being proposed by developers as “the largest entertainment, retail, and technology destination” in Europe, which they believe will “transform the country into a new global entertainment hub”.

The project is being led by Romanian entrepreneur Dragos Dobrescu, who explained “Dracula Land is more than a theme park, it is a national symbol that demonstrates Romania's ability to create world-class landmarks”.

He added: "This project brings together tourism, technology, culture, and innovation into a sustainable economic engine that will benefit Romania for generations."

The project got underway this month, after eight years of planning, Mr Dobrescu confirmed.

When complete it will consist of a 780,000-square-metre theme park with six immersive zones, a 22,500-seat arena for concerts and esports competitions, three hotels, a water park and luxury fashion outlet.

Construction is expected to begin in September 2026 with a suggested opening in 2027.

Dublin-born Bram Stoker published his novel Dracula in 1897.