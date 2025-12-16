Plans revealed to build €1bn Dracula-themed amusement park
News

Plans revealed to build €1bn Dracula-themed amusement park

PLANS to build a Dracula-themed amusement park have been revealed this week.

The site, based on the mythical vampire created by the Irish author Bram Stoker, is set to be built in Romania.

Based in Bucharest, Dracula Land is being proposed by developers as “the largest entertainment, retail, and technology destination” in Europe, which they believe will “transform the country into a new global entertainment hub”.

The project is being led by Romanian entrepreneur Dragos Dobrescu, who explained “Dracula Land is more than a theme park, it is a national symbol that demonstrates Romania's ability to create world-class landmarks”.

He added: "This project brings together tourism, technology, culture, and innovation into a sustainable economic engine that will benefit Romania for generations."

The project got underway this month, after eight years of planning, Mr Dobrescu confirmed.

When complete it will consist of a 780,000-square-metre theme park with six immersive zones, a 22,500-seat arena for concerts and esports competitions, three hotels, a water park and luxury fashion outlet.

Construction is expected to begin in September 2026 with a suggested opening in 2027.

Dublin-born Bram Stoker published his novel Dracula in 1897.

See More: Bram Stoker, Dracula, Draula Land, Romania

Related
News 3 months ago

Dracula creator Bram Stoker honoured among new Irish storm names

By: Fiona Audley

Life & Style 4 years ago

How a horrifying bit of Irish folklore inspired Bram Stoker's Dracula

By: Jack Beresford

Entertainment 6 years ago

A 4-day Bram Stoker festival is coming to Dublin and it looks genuinely terrifying

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest
News 2 days ago

Investigation continues after gang attacks Co. Armagh pensioner and attempts to set him on fire

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

'Today feels unbearably dark': 12 people dead following shooting at Hanukkah celebration at Australia's Bondi Beach

By: Gerard Donaghy

Football 2 days ago

Nancy looks to end turbulent first week as Celtic face St Mirren in Scottish League Cup Final

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Search for Co. Meath teen missing for more than three weeks stood down following discovery of body

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Father of former Celtic player and manager Neil Lennon passes away

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Three dead following two separate collisions in Co. Tipperary

By: Gerard Donaghy