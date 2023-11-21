Man due to stand trial for murder in Romania arrested in Belfast

A MAN who is wanted for murder in Romania has been arrested in Belfast.

The PSNI arrested the 35-year-old man on November 19, by virtue of an extradition warrant, while working in collaboration with authorities in Romania, the National Crime Agency, UK Border Agency and An Garda Siochana.

He is wanted to stand trial for aggravated murder and two offences of aggravated robbery.

The offences were committed in the Sibiu area of Romania on November 6, 2023.

He was brought before an extradition court in Belfast yesterday afternoon.

Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “This arrest is a good example of our close working with authorities in Romania, the National Crime Agency, UK Border Agency and An Garda Siochana.

"This was a fast moving case which resulted in a successful arrest in Belfast for very serious offences committed in Romania only two weeks ago.”

He added: “The Police Service will continue to work with all our international partners and play our part in bringing fugitives before the courts.

“Our message is clear that there is nowhere to hide in Northern Ireland and that we will actively pursue all wanted persons believed to be in this jurisdiction.”