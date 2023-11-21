Man due to stand trial for murder in Romania arrested in Belfast
News

Man due to stand trial for murder in Romania arrested in Belfast

A MAN who is wanted for murder in Romania has been arrested in Belfast.

The PSNI arrested the 35-year-old man on November 19, by virtue of an extradition warrant, while working in collaboration with authorities in Romania, the National Crime Agency, UK Border Agency and An Garda Siochana.

He is wanted to stand trial for aggravated murder and two offences of aggravated robbery.

The offences were committed in the Sibiu area of Romania on November 6, 2023.

He was brought before an extradition court in Belfast yesterday afternoon.

Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “This arrest is a good example of our close working with authorities in Romania, the National Crime Agency, UK Border Agency and An Garda Siochana.

"This was a fast moving case which resulted in a successful arrest in Belfast for very serious offences committed in Romania only two weeks ago.”

He added: “The Police Service will continue to work with all our international partners and play our part in bringing fugitives before the courts.

“Our message is clear that there is nowhere to hide in Northern Ireland and that we will actively pursue all wanted persons believed to be in this jurisdiction.”

See More: Arrest, Belfast, Murder, Romania

Related

Woman arrested after cannabis worth over €50k found in Wexford property
News 4 months ago

Woman arrested after cannabis worth over €50k found in Wexford property

By: Irish Post

Two men arrested following gunpoint hijacking in Tyrone
News 6 months ago

Two men arrested following gunpoint hijacking in Tyrone

By: Fiona Audley

Arrest made after man threatens terrified staff and holds man hostage in Belfast hotel
News 6 months ago

Arrest made after man threatens terrified staff and holds man hostage in Belfast hotel

By: Irish Post

Latest

Anniversary appeal over murder of former teacher in 'sickening sectarian attack' in Co. Down
News 2 days ago

Anniversary appeal over murder of former teacher in 'sickening sectarian attack' in Co. Down

By: Gerard Donaghy

Tributes paid to 'cherished son' as police name teen who died in Co. Down collision
News 2 days ago

Tributes paid to 'cherished son' as police name teen who died in Co. Down collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Ten Minutes with Podge Lane
Entertainment 3 days ago

Ten Minutes with Podge Lane

By: Irish Post

The logistics of referendums
Comment 3 days ago

The logistics of referendums

By: Kevin Meagher

The Valmonts
Entertainment 3 days ago

The Valmonts

By: Irish Post