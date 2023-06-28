Man extradited from Northern Ireland to Poland to serve prison sentence

OFFICERS from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's International Policing Unit (IPU) have today extradited a man to Poland to serve a prison sentence.

The PSNI worked with officers from Poland Police to extradite to man, aged in his 30s, following his arrest in Co. Antrim last year.

"Our message is clear. Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for any wanted persons trying to avoid arrest and the consequences of their previous actions," said Sergeant Davey from the IPU.

"We will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime."

The man was arrested in Coleraine in November 2022 on an international arrest warrant and has been detained in prison in Northern Ireland ever since.

Following his extradition, he will serve a custodial sentence in Poland for convictions relating to being part of an organised crime group and fraud.

"This is another example showing our continued determination and commitment to work with International Law Enforcement partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice," added Sergeant Davey.