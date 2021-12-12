Man handed 24-year sentence for sexual assault of 12-day-old baby

A MAN has been sentenced to 24 years for the serious sexual assault of a 12-day-old baby in Co. Down, reports BBC News Northern Ireland.

The man — who cannot be named to protect his victim's identity — must serve 19 years in prison and five years on licence for the September 2018 attack.

The 28-year-old had pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and the sexual assault of a child earlier this year.

The attack took place in the Annalong area of Co. Down just over three years ago.

According to the BBC News Northern Ireland report, the baby sustained life-threatening injuries to its head, arms, ribs, legs and private parts in the attack.

The child spent 13 days in intensive care at Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children, including six days on a ventilator.

It remains at risk of developing epilepsy, learning difficulties and mental health problems.

The man was sentenced at Belfast Crown Court on Friday.

BBC News Northern Ireland added that Judge Stephen Fowler QC criticised the defendant for his lack of remorse and failure to give a full account of what happened.