Man handed 24-year sentence for sexual assault of 12-day-old baby
News

Man handed 24-year sentence for sexual assault of 12-day-old baby

Laganside Courts which houses Belfast Crown Court (Image: Google Maps)

A MAN has been sentenced to 24 years for the serious sexual assault of a 12-day-old baby in Co. Down, reports BBC News Northern Ireland.

The man — who cannot be named to protect his victim's identity — must serve 19 years in prison and five years on licence for the September 2018 attack.

The 28-year-old had pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and the sexual assault of a child earlier this year.

The attack took place in the Annalong area of Co. Down just over three years ago.

According to the BBC News Northern Ireland report, the baby sustained life-threatening injuries to its head, arms, ribs, legs and private parts in the attack.

The child spent 13 days in intensive care at Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children, including six days on a ventilator.

It remains at risk of developing epilepsy, learning difficulties and mental health problems.

The man was sentenced at Belfast Crown Court on Friday.

BBC News Northern Ireland added that Judge Stephen Fowler QC criticised the defendant for his lack of remorse and failure to give a full account of what happened.

See More: Annalong, Belfast Crown Court, Co Down

Related

Tributes paid after Interview with the Vampire author Anne Rice dies aged 80
News 1 hour ago

Tributes paid after Interview with the Vampire author Anne Rice dies aged 80

By: Gerard Donaghy

Eamonn Holmes to return to breakfast TV as he confirms GB News role
News 2 hours ago

Eamonn Holmes to return to breakfast TV as he confirms GB News role

By: Gerard Donaghy

Tributes paid to 12-year-old boy who died in Co. Antrim collision
News 5 hours ago

Tributes paid to 12-year-old boy who died in Co. Antrim collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Elon Musk says he is ‘thinking of’ quitting his jobs
News 22 hours ago

Elon Musk says he is ‘thinking of’ quitting his jobs

By: Michael Murphy

ON THIS DAY: Irishman worshipped as an Indian god, John Nicholson was born in 1822
Irish History 1 day ago

ON THIS DAY: Irishman worshipped as an Indian god, John Nicholson was born in 1822

By: Michael Murphy

Almost a million people to pass through Dublin Airport this Christmas
News 1 day ago

Almost a million people to pass through Dublin Airport this Christmas

By: Michael Murphy

Support for Sinn Féin has soared over the past year, poll reveals
News 1 day ago

Support for Sinn Féin has soared over the past year, poll reveals

By: Michael Murphy

Ireland hockey star Nicci Daly retires after a World Cup silver and 200 caps
Sport 2 days ago

Ireland hockey star Nicci Daly retires after a World Cup silver and 200 caps

By: Conor O'Donoghue