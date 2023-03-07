Man in court charged over death of Kerry grandmother Miriam Burns

A MAN is due to appear in court this afternoon charged in relation to the death of a Kerry grandmother.

Miriam Burns, 75, was found dead at her home in Arshanavooley, Killarney on August 15, 2022.

The mother-of-four was described as a "devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and cousin” at the time of her death.

A garda statement made this afternoon confirmed that a man in his 50s had been arrested today.

“Gardaí have arrested a man in his 50s this morning, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, as part of the Garda investigation into the discovery of a body of a woman in unexplained circumstances in Killarney, County Kerry on Monday 15th August 2022.,” they said.

“He was taken to Killarney Garda Station where he was subsequently charged.

“He is scheduled to appear before Killarney District Court this afternoon at 3pm.”