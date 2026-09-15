Man beaten with metal bar while masked burglars ransack home

A MAN was taken to hospital after being beaten by masked burglars in his home.

The incident happened in Co. Antrim on the evening of September 13.

Two men entered the house in the Carson Street area of Larne at around 11.20pm that night.

“A report was received at approximately 11.20pm on September 13 that two masked men, wearing all black and with their faces covered, entered a property through the front door in the Carson Street area,” the PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Crothers confirmed.

“One of the men was armed with a knife, and the other proceeded to attack a man inside the house with a metal bar,” Det Sgt Crothers explained.

“He was struck several times to his hand and left leg.

“The victim, aged in 30s, was also punched in the head a number of times – he required hospital treatment for his injuries.

“Both suspects made off from the scene with a set of keys from the property.”

The police force has urged anyone with information to come forward.

“Our enquiries are continuing to determine a motive and who was involved,” Det Sgt Crothers said.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, dash-cam or other footage of the area or who noticed suspicious behaviour. Please phone us on 101, quoting reference number 1651 13/09/26.”

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