Man in critical condition after Co. Down shooting

POLICE have appealed for information following a shooting in Co. Down that left a man in a critical condition in hospital.

The man, aged in his 40s, was shot in the abdomen while in a car park in Rathriland Road, Banbridge shortly after 8pm on Friday.

The suspect fled the scene in a silver Peugeot before a similar car was found burned out shortly afterwards.

Police have since arrested a man but have urged any who witnessed the incident to contact them.

"A man, aged in his 40s, who was shot in his abdomen by a masked man while in the car park on Rathfriland Road around 8pm, remains in a critical, but stable condition in hospital," said Detective Inspector Foley of the PSNI.

"Due to new evidence, we now believe the suspect made off from the scene in a silver-coloured Peugeot vehicle, rather than a Citroen car, as previously reported.

"A silver Peugeot vehicle was found burnt out a short time later in the Drone Hill Road area of Corbet.

"A 46-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and conspiracy of murder remains in custody at this time, assisting detectives with their enquiries.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened or noticed anything suspicious, to make contact with police on 101, quoting reference number 1683 12/04/24.

"We would especially like to hear from anyone who may have any CCTV, dash-cam or mobile footage of what happened.

"This information could greatly help with our enquiries."

Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.