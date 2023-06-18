Man in critical condition after suspected assault in Co. Armagh
News

Man in critical condition after suspected assault in Co. Armagh

A MAN is in a critical condition in hospital following reports of a serious assault in Co. Armagh.

Shortly after 7.15pm on Saturday, police responded to a report of an injured man in the Beech Court area of Lurgan.

Upon arrival, officers found ambulance staff treating a man for serious head injuries.

The injured was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Detectives investigating the suspected assault arrested a 31-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident, or anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1510 of June 17, 2023.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

See More: Armagh, Lurgan

