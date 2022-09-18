Man in his 50s dies after collision with Luas tram in Dublin

A MAN has died after being struck by a Luas tram in Dublin in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The collision occurred at around 1am at Broombridge in Cabra.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene, however the man, aged in his 50s, later died from his injuries.

His body was removed to the City Morgue for a post-mortem.

Forensic Collision Investigators have carried out a technical examination of the scene, however Green Line services remain suspended between Broombridge and Dominick.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses or those with video footage to contact Cabra Garda Station on 01 666 7400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.