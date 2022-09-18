Man in his 50s dies after collision with Luas tram in Dublin
News

Man in his 50s dies after collision with Luas tram in Dublin

The Luas light rail system has operated in Dublin since 2004 (Image: saswell / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

A MAN has died after being struck by a Luas tram in Dublin in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The collision occurred at around 1am at Broombridge in Cabra.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene, however the man, aged in his 50s, later died from his injuries.

His body was removed to the City Morgue for a post-mortem.

Forensic Collision Investigators have carried out a technical examination of the scene, however Green Line services remain suspended between Broombridge and Dominick.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses or those with video footage to contact Cabra Garda Station on 01 666 7400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

See More: Dublin, Luas

Related

Floral tributes left at British Embassy in Dublin following death of Queen Elizabeth II
News 6 days ago

Floral tributes left at British Embassy in Dublin following death of Queen Elizabeth II

By: Gerard Donaghy

Funeral of three siblings killed in Dublin takes place
News 1 week ago

Funeral of three siblings killed in Dublin takes place

By: Irish Post

Teenager who stole double decker bus for 30 minute drive in Dublin remanded on bail
News 1 week ago

Teenager who stole double decker bus for 30 minute drive in Dublin remanded on bail

By: Irish Post

Latest

Operation under way to rescue man trapped in Co. Mayo sea cave
News 6 minutes ago

Operation under way to rescue man trapped in Co. Mayo sea cave

By: Gerard Donaghy

The Catholic church in Irish history and in context
News 16 hours ago

The Catholic church in Irish history and in context

By: Mary Kenny

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou wants supporters to respect the minutes applause for the Queen on Sunday
Sport 18 hours ago

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou wants supporters to respect the minutes applause for the Queen on Sunday

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Philosophy, fun and traditional music
Entertainment 19 hours ago

Philosophy, fun and traditional music

By: Catriona Gray

All four Irish provinces have named their starting lineups for the opening round of the URC this weekend
Sport 21 hours ago

All four Irish provinces have named their starting lineups for the opening round of the URC this weekend

By: Conor O'Donoghue