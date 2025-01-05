Man in his 60s dies after jeep collides with electricity pole in Dublin

A MAN in his 60s has died after a jeep collided with an electricity pole in Dublin.

The single-vehicle collision occurred on the East Wall Road in Dublin 1 shortly before midnight on Thursday, January 2.

The man, who was the driver and sole occupant of the jeep, was transferred to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

No other injuries were reported.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage and who were travelling in the area at the time of the collision are asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station