Man in his 60s in critical condition after collision with lorry in Co. Antrim
News

A MAN in his 60s is in a critical condition in hospital following a collision with a lorry in Co. Antrim.

The incident occurred shortly after 11pm on Friday on the Doagh Road in Ballyclare.

Police are now appealing for information and witnesses following the single-vehicle collision.

"Police received a report shortly after 11pm on Friday, December 22 that a collision had occurred between a man, aged in his 60s, and a lorry at the junction of Foundry Lane," said Inspector Moore of the PSNI.

"Officers attended the scene along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and medical treatment was provided at the scene.

"The man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries and remains in a critical condition at this time."

The road has since reopened to all traffic.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2113 of December 12.

