Man in his 80s dies in Co. Westmeath collision
A MAN in his 80s has died following a two-vehicle collision in Co. Westmeath.

The incident occurred on the R394 at Gartlandstown, Castlepollard at around 5.30am on Wednesday, July 3.

The man, who was a passenger in the first car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female driver, aged in her 60s, was taken to Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore to be treated for serious injuries.

The male driver of the second car, aged in his 30s, was taken to Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar for treatment for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

A man passenger in the second car, aged in his 20s, was taken to Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Anyone with camera footage who was travelling on the R394 between Mullingar and Castlepollard between 4.45am and 5.45am on Wednesday is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

