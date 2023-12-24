Man in his 80s in critical condition after two-car collision in Co. Kerry
News

Man in his 80s in critical condition after two-car collision in Co. Kerry

A MAN in his 80s is in a critical condition in hospital following a two-car collision in Co. Kerry.

The incident occurred at around 10.15am on Saturday on the N21 at Knockbrack, between Abbefeale and Castleisland.

The elderly man was the driver of one of the cars, while four people in the second car were also taken to hospital.

"The driver of one of the cars involved, a man in his 80s was taken from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry. His condition is understood to be critical," read a garda statement.

"Four individuals travelling in the second car were also taken to hospital for assessment.

"Traffic diversions are in place at the crash site to facilitate Garda Forensic Collision Investigators."

Gardaí have appealed for road users with camera footage who were travelling in the area at the time to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

See More: Kerry

Related

Man arrested over fatal assault at graveyard in Co. Kerry
News 2 weeks ago

Man arrested over fatal assault at graveyard in Co. Kerry

By: Irish Post

Death toll on Ireland's roads this weekend rises to five as three motorcyclists die in separate incidents
News 2 months ago

Death toll on Ireland's roads this weekend rises to five as three motorcyclists die in separate incidents

By: Gerard Donaghy

'This should never have happened': Family's grief as killer of London Irish woman is jailed for 22 years
News 2 months ago

'This should never have happened': Family's grief as killer of London Irish woman is jailed for 22 years

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Top tips to create the perfect Irish festive feast this Christmas
Life & Style 19 hours ago

Top tips to create the perfect Irish festive feast this Christmas

By: Irish Post

Jail for thief who stole cash and bank cards from shop staff rooms
News 2 days ago

Jail for thief who stole cash and bank cards from shop staff rooms

By: Irish Post

TOM MUNNELLY: New film celebrates life of unsung hero who collected Irish folk songs
Entertainment 2 days ago

TOM MUNNELLY: New film celebrates life of unsung hero who collected Irish folk songs

By: Fiona Audley

Teenager dies in collision between van and car on Irish road
News 2 days ago

Teenager dies in collision between van and car on Irish road

By: Irish Post

President Higgins remembers victims of war in annual Christmas message
News 2 days ago

President Higgins remembers victims of war in annual Christmas message

By: Fiona Audley