Man in his 80s in critical condition after two-car collision in Co. Kerry

A MAN in his 80s is in a critical condition in hospital following a two-car collision in Co. Kerry.

The incident occurred at around 10.15am on Saturday on the N21 at Knockbrack, between Abbefeale and Castleisland.

The elderly man was the driver of one of the cars, while four people in the second car were also taken to hospital.

"The driver of one of the cars involved, a man in his 80s was taken from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry. His condition is understood to be critical," read a garda statement.

"Four individuals travelling in the second car were also taken to hospital for assessment.

"Traffic diversions are in place at the crash site to facilitate Garda Forensic Collision Investigators."

Gardaí have appealed for road users with camera footage who were travelling in the area at the time to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.