Man jailed after police find drugs and handgun during search of home

A MAN has been jailed after police found drugs and a handgun during a search of his home.

James Carroll-Dunphy, 35, was this week sentenced to five-and-a-half years for possession of a firearm and possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

Carroll-Dunphy, of Badgers Way in Wythenshawe, was convicted following an investigation codenamed Operation Huntsman, carried out by Greater Manchester Police's Serious Organised Crime Group.

"James Carroll-Dunphy was caught with a deadly weapon which had the potential to inflict serious violence and instil fear in communities across Greater Manchester," said Detective Inspector Rick Castley.

Arrest

In May 2024, following community concerns about a property linked to crime, police executed a warrant on Portway, Wythenshawe.

Officers recovered drugs and shotgun cartridges hidden in a Gucci bag, allegedly belonging to Carroll-Dunphy.

He was arrested the next day at a café in Manchester city centre, with a search of his home address revealing large quantities of cannabis in different forms,

A black handgun, wrapped in a towel, was also found hidden in a wardrobe.

'A potential life saved'

"Not only do we regularly conduct targeted operations to tackle gun crime and firearm possession, but often proactive stop searches and vehicle stops across the force result in significant firearms recoveries and positive arrests and convictions," said DI Castley.

"We remain committed to combatting the supply of drugs and firearms in Greater Manchester, and over the last three years, we've seized more firearms than any other force in the Northwest, accounting for 58 per cent of all firearms recoveries in the region.

"For each gun that we recover, that's a potential life saved, firearms incident prevented, or an opportunity to develop intelligence on new suspects and organised crime groups."