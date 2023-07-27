Man jailed after tents full of cannabis plants found in his home

A MAN has been jailed after two tents full of cannabis plants were found in his flat.

Joseph Delaney, of Rounds Gardens in Rugby, was sentenced to three years behind bars after being found guilty of cultivating cannabis.

The 41-year-old was arrested in December 2020 after Warwickshire Police officers searched his flat and found two indoor tents full of cannabis plants.

Experts later estimated the plants could have produced nearly £200,000 worth of cannabis.

Delaney was charged with cultivating cannabis and was sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on July 18.

Commenting on the sentencing, Warwickshire Police Force’s Detective Sergeant Danielle Bristow said today: “We welcome this sentence and hope it serves as a warning to anyone who thinks about producing drugs in Warwickshire.”