Man jailed for at least nine years for stabbing popular tattooist Aidan Mann to death

A MAN has been jailed for at least nine years for the manslaughter of a popular tattoo artist in Co. Down.

In January 2022, Aidan Mann, 28, who worked as a tattooist under the name Zen Black, was chased by his neighbour Barry Donnelly, who stabbed him to death.

The attack happened on the morning of January 3, in Church Street, Downpatrick.

Donnelly, of Church Street, Downpatrick, previously pleaded guilty to Aidan’s manslaughter, on the grounds of diminished responsibility, and was sentenced today.

Appearing at Belfast Crown Court, the 38-year-old was given an an immediate custodial sentence, with a minimum tariff of nine years.

Speaking after the sentencing, the PSNI’s Detective Inspector Foreman said: “Aidan was fatally stabbed…in Church Street in the late morning, when members of the public were going about their business.

“Aidan was chased by Barry Donnelly, before being stabbed repeatedly in this totally shocking attack.

“I’m extremely keen to thank those members of the public who ran to Aidan’s assistance, and who phoned emergency services.

“I’d also like to acknowledge the efforts of paramedics who tried so hard to save Aidan’s life.

“Sadly, despite best efforts, Aidan was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Det Insp Foreman added: “This senseless attack has taken a young person’s life. There are no words that can undo the tragic events of that morning.

“There’s nothing that can ease the pain and sadness of those who knew and loved Aidan and my thoughts are very much with them today.”