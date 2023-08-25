Man jailed for more than three years after 'violent and brutal' abuse of partner

A MAN has been jailed for three years and four months for assaulting his partner after she refused to have sex with him.

Anthony John Foley, 44, of Aberdare in Wales pleaded guilty to a series of offences ahead of his sentencing at Merthyr Crown Court on Wednesday.

In an impact statement, Foley's victim told the court that she had suffered a mental breakdown since the incident.

"Violence against women and girls is not tolerated in south Wales," said investigating officer Constable Jon Baber.

"Foley is a dangerous, violent offender who now has to endure the consequences of his abhorrent behaviour."

Assault

The court heard how, in the early hours of June 27 this year, Foley punched his partner in the face and jabbed her with a kitchen knife after she refused to have sex with him.

Foley also threatened to 'gut' her family members and said he would 'stick' a friend who came to check on the victim.

Officers arrived a short time after Foley had left the property and he was subsequently arrested.

During a police interview, Foley said he was acting in self-defence and denied making threats, punching his partner and using a knife.

In court, however, he pleaded guilty to charges of actual bodily harm, assault by beating, criminal damage, theft and possession of an offensive weapon.

As well as his jail term, Foley will be subject to a restraining order upon release.

The judge at Merthyr Crown Court described his behaviour as 'appalling, violent, and brutal'.

Breakdown

In an impact statement, Foley's victim said the incident had precipitated a mental breakdown and added that she struggles to sleep.

She added that when she closes her eyes, she hears Foley screaming at her like he did on the night in question.

The woman said that she used to be a sociable person but all that has now changed, and she is unsure whether she or her family will ever get over what happened.

"I applaud the victim for her courage and bravery in reporting this incident to the police and for supporting our investigation throughout," added Constable Baber.

"She has shown tremendous bravery."