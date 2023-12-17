Man left with facial injuries after reports of stabbing in Co. Armagh

POLICE have appealed for information after a man was reportedly assaulted with a weapon in Co. Armagh, leaving him with facial injuries

The incident occurred in the Ormonde Street area of Portadown at around 11.35pm on Saturday, December 16.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing but while this proved to be incorrect, they discovered a man with facial injuries after an altercation involving 'a number of men'.

"It was reported just after 11.35pm that a man had been stabbed to the chest," said Detective Sergeant Stewart of the PSNI.

"Officers attended alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and, thankfully, it was established that this was incorrect; however a man aged in his 30s had received facial injuries which had caused substantial blood loss.

"Our enquiries are continuing but at this stage we believe that an altercation had occurred between a number of men, and the victim was assaulted with a weapon.

"The injuries received are not, at this time, believed to be life-threatening."

Police have urged witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.

They particularly want to hear from anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time and has dash-cam footage, or anyone with relevant mobile phone or CCTV recordings.

Anyone with information that can assist the investigation is asked contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1861 of December 17.