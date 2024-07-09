Man sentenced for setting fire to block of flats while residents were inside
News

Man sentenced for setting fire to block of flats while residents were inside

Derry Magistrates Court. (Picture: Courts NI)

A MAN has been sentenced to three months in prison for starting a fire in a block of flats while residents were inside.

A fire broke out in a communal hallway of flats in Somme Park in Derry in the early hours of on Friday, April 5.

A number of residents were asleep inside their homes when the blaze happened at around 2.55am in the morning.

PSNI officers were at the scene, which was attended by firefighters from Northern Ireland’s Fire and Rescue Service, who quickly put out the blaze.

Derry Magistrates Court. (Picture: Courts NI)

“A number of residents were in their flats, a place where they should rightly feel safe, at the time this reckless crime was committed,” the PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Gingell said today.

“Thankfully, a quick response from firefighters meant the blaze was extinguished with damage contained to the floor of the hallway.

“There's no doubt, however, this incident was extremely upsetting and worrying for residents and, understandably, caused great fear and concern."

Stephen Greer, 67, of no fixed abode in Derry, has been sentenced to three months in jail for arson, following a hearing at Derry Magistrates Court on July 5.

Det Serg Gingell said the sentencing should “reassure” the community of their commitment to catching criminals.

“The community can be reassured we will work tirelessly to gather evidence and bring those responsible for crime before the Court where they will be held accountable for their actions,” Det Serg Gingell added.

See More: Arson, Stephen Greer

Related

Boy aged 12 arrested on suspicion of arson after derelict building torched
News 1 month ago

Boy aged 12 arrested on suspicion of arson after derelict building torched

By: Fiona Audley

Appeal for information after house set alight in Easter Sunday arson attack
News 3 months ago

Appeal for information after house set alight in Easter Sunday arson attack

By: Fiona Audley

Man who poured fuel through letterbox in early-morning arson attack jailed
News 4 months ago

Man who poured fuel through letterbox in early-morning arson attack jailed

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

‘No one wants this’: Sectarian attack on historic site in Derry condemned
News 9 hours ago

‘No one wants this’: Sectarian attack on historic site in Derry condemned

By: Fiona Audley

The far-reaching impact of last week’s Northern Ireland general election results
News 1 day ago

The far-reaching impact of last week’s Northern Ireland general election results

By: Peter Kelly

Parade season’s arrival prompts Catholics to head off on their holidays
Comment 4 days ago

Parade season’s arrival prompts Catholics to head off on their holidays

By: Malachi O'Doherty

Ten Minutes with Sean Taylor
Entertainment 4 days ago

Ten Minutes with Sean Taylor

By: Irish Post

‘Our gentle giant’: Family pays emotional tribute as police probe Irishman’s murder
News 4 days ago

‘Our gentle giant’: Family pays emotional tribute as police probe Irishman’s murder

By: Fiona Audley