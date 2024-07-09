Man sentenced for setting fire to block of flats while residents were inside

A MAN has been sentenced to three months in prison for starting a fire in a block of flats while residents were inside.

A fire broke out in a communal hallway of flats in Somme Park in Derry in the early hours of on Friday, April 5.

A number of residents were asleep inside their homes when the blaze happened at around 2.55am in the morning.

PSNI officers were at the scene, which was attended by firefighters from Northern Ireland’s Fire and Rescue Service, who quickly put out the blaze.

“A number of residents were in their flats, a place where they should rightly feel safe, at the time this reckless crime was committed,” the PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Gingell said today.

“Thankfully, a quick response from firefighters meant the blaze was extinguished with damage contained to the floor of the hallway.

“There's no doubt, however, this incident was extremely upsetting and worrying for residents and, understandably, caused great fear and concern."

Stephen Greer, 67, of no fixed abode in Derry, has been sentenced to three months in jail for arson, following a hearing at Derry Magistrates Court on July 5.

Det Serg Gingell said the sentencing should “reassure” the community of their commitment to catching criminals.

“The community can be reassured we will work tirelessly to gather evidence and bring those responsible for crime before the Court where they will be held accountable for their actions,” Det Serg Gingell added.