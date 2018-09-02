Man seriously injured after being bitten by SHARK off Cork coast
News

Man seriously injured after being bitten by SHARK off Cork coast

A BlueShark (Image: Vpommeyrol / iStock)

A MAN has suffered a serious injury after he was bitten by a shark while fishing off the coast of Co. Cork

The incident, which involved a Blue Shark, happened 13 miles from shore at around 6pm yesterday, according to Crosshaven RNLI.

The man, who is from Belfast, received a serious injury to his lower arm while fishing on the deep sea angling boat Deora De.

The crew immediately provided first aid before the man was transferred to the Crosshaven RNLI lifeboat, four miles south of Roches Point.

RNLI volunteers provided further care before docking at Crosshaven, where an ambulance crew transported the man to Cork University Hospital.

A spokesman for the RNLI stressed that the incident was an angling accident.

“This was more of an angling accident than a shark attack,” he said, “there was a bit of a struggle when pulling the shark on board.

"We’re not trying to panic anyone.”

