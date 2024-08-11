Man to be extradited from Dublin in relation to murder case
News

Man to be extradited from Dublin in relation to murder case

A MAN is to be extradited from Dublin to Northern Ireland in relation to a murder case.

The 60-year-old man was unlawfully at large from prison in the North over a murder conviction from 1990.

He was arrested by gardaí in the Dublin area on Saturday, August 10, on foot of an extradition warrant sought by the PSNI.

The man appeared before the Extradition Court in Dublin this morning and has been remanded to prison pending the extradition proceedings.

"We continue to work closely with An Garda Síochána to locate and arrest persons sought for extradition," said Sergeant Davey from the PSNI's International Policing Unit.

"We appreciate the continued assistance of An Garda Síochána in tracking down those who abscond from the justice system here in Northern Ireland."

See More: An Garda Síochána, Extradition, PSNI

Related

Two men detained after more than €7m of cocaine seized at Rosslare
News 2 hours ago

Two men detained after more than €7m of cocaine seized at Rosslare

By: Gerard Donaghy

Garda Ombudsman investigating fatal hit-and-run in Co. Louth
News 4 months ago

Garda Ombudsman investigating fatal hit-and-run in Co. Louth

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two police officers require hospital treatment after patrol vehicle rammed in Co. Armagh
News 4 months ago

Two police officers require hospital treatment after patrol vehicle rammed in Co. Armagh

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

The story of change in Catholic schools
Comment 2 days ago

The story of change in Catholic schools

By: Malachi O'Doherty

Revving up in Italy’s Motor Valley
Travel 2 days ago

Revving up in Italy’s Motor Valley

By: James Ruddy

Irish landscape architect Peter Donegan set to appear in Room to Improve charity special
News 2 days ago

Irish landscape architect Peter Donegan set to appear in Room to Improve charity special

By: Fiona Audley

Police investigating murder of Bobbie McKee issue new appeal for information
News 2 days ago

Police investigating murder of Bobbie McKee issue new appeal for information

By: Fiona Audley

Fleadh Cheoil is underway in Wexford – here's how you can view the action from across the globe
Entertainment 2 days ago

Fleadh Cheoil is underway in Wexford – here's how you can view the action from across the globe

By: Fiona Audley