Man to be extradited from Dublin in relation to murder case

A MAN is to be extradited from Dublin to Northern Ireland in relation to a murder case.

The 60-year-old man was unlawfully at large from prison in the North over a murder conviction from 1990.

He was arrested by gardaí in the Dublin area on Saturday, August 10, on foot of an extradition warrant sought by the PSNI.

The man appeared before the Extradition Court in Dublin this morning and has been remanded to prison pending the extradition proceedings.

"We continue to work closely with An Garda Síochána to locate and arrest persons sought for extradition," said Sergeant Davey from the PSNI's International Policing Unit.

"We appreciate the continued assistance of An Garda Síochána in tracking down those who abscond from the justice system here in Northern Ireland."