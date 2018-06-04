Man tries to cure constipation by shoving HUGE aubergine up his anus
News

Man tries to cure constipation by shoving HUGE aubergine up his anus

WHAT WOULD you do if you were suffering from abdominal pain and constipation for two whole days?

Most would visit a doctor, but one 50-year-old man in China decided on an altogether different course of action - he shoved a giant aubergine up his anus.

There's no evidence to suggest aubergines have ever served as a constipation remedy of this kind.

And this particular homemade solution proved unsurprisingly ineffective.

Once the constipated man had managed to get the 30cm long vegetable up inside his rectum and beyond, he began to experience further pain and discomfort.

Advertisement

A further two days of nausea and vomiting followed before the man decided to do the sensible thing and visit the hospital.

Upon arrival, doctors conducted an X-ray scan to assess the damage.

What they discovered was genuinely shocking:

Not only had the man managed to push an aubergine all the way up inside himself, but he had pushed it so far the vegetable had begun to cause damage to one of his lungs.

As a result, the man was forced to go under the knife, as doctors attempted to remove the vegetable.

Advertisement

Thankfully they succeeded, with the man now recovering from his near-week-long ordeal.

It's not the first time China has witnessed a case of this kind - one man previously attempted to treat his bowel issues by pushing a live eel up his anus.

Maybe just stick to laxatives next time.

See More: Aubergine, NSFW, Strange News

Related

Gardai chase has stinger in the tail for 105mph VW driver who sped wrong way through roundabout
News 2 hours ago

Gardai chase has stinger in the tail for 105mph VW driver who sped wrong way through roundabout

By: Rebecca Keane

Dublin Airport to open the first ever honesty box cafe in an airport
News 3 hours ago

Dublin Airport to open the first ever honesty box cafe in an airport

By: Sean Smith

Father of four killed in Cork pub to be buried on Tuesday
News 3 hours ago

Father of four killed in Cork pub to be buried on Tuesday

By: Rebecca Keane

Latest

Fury as runners at Women's Mini Marathon in Dublin handed 'washing detergent and dishwasher tablets' in goodie bags
News 6 minutes ago

Fury as runners at Women's Mini Marathon in Dublin handed 'washing detergent and dishwasher tablets' in goodie bags

By: Rebecca Keane

The Irish Post Music Awards named this week's 'must-see' event
Entertainment 24 minutes ago

The Irish Post Music Awards named this week's 'must-see' event

By: Aidan Lonergan

London boxer, 22, shot in the face following training in Dublin
News 1 hour ago

London boxer, 22, shot in the face following training in Dublin

By: Rebecca Keane

A pint of beer 'costs 59p more than people think it should' in Ireland
News 1 hour ago

A pint of beer 'costs 59p more than people think it should' in Ireland

By: Jack Beresford

PSNI withdraw sale of border police stations over safety fears from a hard Brexit border
News 6 hours ago

PSNI withdraw sale of border police stations over safety fears from a hard Brexit border

By: Sean Smith