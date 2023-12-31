Man wanted in Spain for transporting €20m worth of drugs is arrested in Belfast

A MAN wanted in Spain over the transportation of cannabis worth more than €20m has been arrested in Belfast.

Hassan Ibrahim Gomaa, 39, was detained in the Belfast Harbour area on Thursday under the Extradition Act.

The Dublin resident is wanted to stand trial in Spain, having been charged with importing large quantities of cannabis into Europe in 2013.

Mr Gomaa was remanded into custody following a hearing at Belfast Extradition court on Friday.

"The Police Service will continue to work with our international partners to identify and arrest those sought for arrest and extradition," said Sergeant Davey of the PSNI's International Policing Unit.

"Our message is clear: there is nowhere to hide in Northern Ireland, and that we will actively pursue all wanted persons believed to be in this jurisdiction."