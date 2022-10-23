Man who fled to Ireland after fatal stabbing in England is convicted of murder

A MAN who fled to Ireland following the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old man in Buckinghamshire earlier this year has been convicted of murder.

Joseph Tayaye was stabbed several times outside a property in Netherfield, Milton Keynes at around 11.35pm on March 28.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to Milton Keynes University Hospital, where he died the following morning.

At Luton Crown Court this week, Oluwatomiwa 'Tomi' Olatuyi, 21, of Stanton Avenue, Milton Keynes, was found guilty of one count each of murder, affray, possession of a bladed article in a public place and perverting the course of justice.

He is due to be sentenced on November 25.

'Appalling actions'

"Olatuyi's decision to carry a knife, and subsequently use it to stab Joseph had tragic consequences," said Detective Chief Inspector Will Crowther, senior investigating officer with the Major Crime Unit at Thames Valley Police.

"Olatuyi's refusal to accept responsibility for his actions has meant Joseph's family have had to go through the additional trauma of a trial.

"Olatuyi will be sentenced next month, and will now finally have to take responsibility for his appalling actions."

Olatuyi initially fled to Ireland after the stabbing, before making his way to Northern Ireland.

However, he was arrested by the PSNI on April 1 on the A1 near Loughbrickland, Co. Down and charged three days later.

'Brought to justice'

"Today, the jury has concluded Oluwatomiwa Olatuyi tragically murdered Joseph Tayaye by attacking him outside his home on The Hide, Netherfield, on the night of March 28 this year," added DCI Crowther.

"Joseph sustained a fatal stab wound to his chest and tragically died the following morning.

"Olatuyi fled to the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland but thanks to support from our colleagues at the Police Service of Northern Ireland, he was arrested and has now been brought to justice.

"I hope that Olatuyi's conviction will in some way help Joseph's family and our thoughts still very much remain with them."

The jury also found Olatuyi guilty of one count of affray and at the conclusion of the trial, Olatuyi pleaded guilty to an offence of possession of a bladed article.

These two offences were in relation to a separate incident involving an altercation between Mr Tayaye and Olatuyi in Milton Keynes two days before the fatal stabbing.