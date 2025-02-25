Man who left girlfriend’s brother with ‘catastrophic’ fatal injuries after violent attack jailed

A MAN who violently attacked his girlfriend’s brother causing fatal injuries has been jailed for more than nine years.

Pearse Kavanagh, of Coldwell Terrace, Gateshead, had been socialising with his then girlfriend Sarah McQueeney and her brother Philip McQueeney at a house in South Shields on July 19, 2022.

Kavanagh, who is now 47, assaulted his partner before turning on her brother, who attempted to stop the attack.

So violent was his attack on 40-year-old Philip that he was left with internal bleeding which later proved fatal.

When officers arrived at the property on Rowan Drive, they found Sarah McQueeny with bruising and facial injuries and bruising and Philip lying on the living room floor in a dazed state.

His condition rapidly deteriorated and he died in hospital less than three hours later.

A post-mortem found he had suffered a cardiac arrest and internal bleeding as a result of the injuries suffered to his body, which were consistent with having been punched or kicked.

Kavanagh, who had been initially arrested in connection with the assault against his partner and the attack on Philip, was re-arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in June 2023.

He was later charged and went on to plead guilty to the assault but denied manslaughter, claiming Philip had attacked him.

But following a ten-day trial at Newcastle Crown Court in December 2024, a jury found Kavanagh guilty of manslaughter.

He was remanded in custody and was sentenced on February 21, 2025.

Appearing at Newcastle Crown Court, Kavanagh was sentenced to nine and a half years in prison for manslaughter, and 10 months for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Following his sentencing Northumbria Police's Detective Inspector Simon Drenon, who was the senior investigating officer in the case, said “no result will change or reverse the tragic events leading to Philip’s death – and our thoughts remain with his loved ones at this time”.

He added: “They have shown incredible patience and dignity throughout the lengthy proceedings, and I sincerely hope the sentence passed today can offer them some degree of comfort.

“This is unfortunately yet another sad case that highlights the potential consequences of choosing violence.

“Kavanagh made a decision to act in such a manner – and now as a result, he has destroyed more than one life forever.

“There is never an acceptable excuse for violence and this tragic case should act as a sobering reminder of that across all communities we serve.”