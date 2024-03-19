Man who mowed down father-in-law in horror hit-and-run convicted of murder

A MAN who drove into his father-in-law in a fit of rage has been convicted of murder.

William Connors, 28, mowed down Thomas ‘Tommy’ Connors outside his home in Wolverhampton in September 2023.

Yesterday, Connors, of Cannock Road, Wolverhampton, was convicted of murder by a majority verdict at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

The court heard that on September 11, 2023 Connors drove to Thomas Connors’ address on Compton Road in his white Mercedes.

When he arrived, Mr Connors, also known as Tommy, walked down his driveway with a large axe.

CCTV footage shows Connors deliberately driving at his 63-year-old father-in-law.

He then drove away from the house, dumped his car and travelled to Coventry.

Mr Connors died from his injuries in hospital the following day.

On the same day Connors handed himself into police, claiming he did not know he had killed his father-in-law but had panicked as he believed Mr Connors was chasing his car.

CCTV footage showed to the court revealed that Mr Connors was not chasing the Mercedes, but was walking on the pavement when Connors steered directly at him.

In a statement, Mr Connors family remembered him as a devoted family man.

“Tommy, devoted husband, father and grandfather has been taken from us,” they said.

“Tommy’s family, nuclear and extended, are so hurt and devastated by the atrocious, cruel and heinous death of Tommy,” they added.

“He was highly respected in his community and was well liked and full of character, his death has affected everyone.

“There are no words to describe the pain we are all feeling.

“Tommy is and always will be deeply missed, he didn’t die from sickness, he didn’t die from old age, he died because his life was taken from him, he was murdered.”

Detective Chief Inspector Laura Harrison, from the force's homicide unit, said: “William Connors used his vehicle as a weapon to kill his father-in-law.

“He was angry and lost his temper and instead of driving away to calm down, he deliberately drove at Mr Connors without thinking of the consequences.

“My thoughts are with the family after this horrific incident.”

Connors is due to be sentenced on April 19.