Man who mowed down father-in-law in horror hit-and-run convicted of murder
News

Man who mowed down father-in-law in horror hit-and-run convicted of murder

A MAN who drove into his father-in-law in a fit of rage has been convicted of murder.

William Connors, 28, mowed down Thomas ‘Tommy’ Connors outside his home in Wolverhampton in September 2023.

Yesterday, Connors, of Cannock Road, Wolverhampton, was convicted of murder by a majority verdict at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

The court heard that on September 11, 2023 Connors drove to Thomas Connors’ address on Compton Road in his white Mercedes.

When he arrived, Mr Connors, also known as Tommy, walked down his driveway with a large axe.

CCTV footage shows Connors deliberately driving at his 63-year-old father-in-law.

He then drove away from the house, dumped his car and travelled to Coventry.

William Connors has been convicted of murder

Mr Connors died from his injuries in hospital the following day.

On the same day Connors handed himself into police, claiming he did not know he had killed his father-in-law but had panicked as he believed Mr Connors was chasing his car.

CCTV footage showed to the court revealed that Mr Connors was not chasing the Mercedes, but was walking on the pavement when Connors steered directly at him.

In a statement, Mr Connors family remembered him as a devoted family man.

“Tommy, devoted husband, father and grandfather has been taken from us,” they said.

“Tommy’s family, nuclear and extended, are so hurt and devastated by the atrocious, cruel and heinous death of Tommy,” they added.

“He was highly respected in his community and was well liked and full of character, his death has affected everyone.

“There are no words to describe the pain we are all feeling.

“Tommy is and always will be deeply missed, he didn’t die from sickness, he didn’t die from old age, he died because his life was taken from him, he was murdered.”

Thomas Connors died from his injuries

Detective Chief Inspector Laura Harrison, from the force's homicide unit, said: “William Connors used his vehicle as a weapon to kill his father-in-law.

“He was angry and lost his temper and instead of driving away to calm down, he deliberately drove at Mr Connors without thinking of the consequences.

“My thoughts are with the family after this horrific incident.”

Connors is due to be sentenced on April 19.

Related

Garda Ombudsman investigating fatal hit-and-run in Co. Louth
News 1 day ago

Garda Ombudsman investigating fatal hit-and-run in Co. Louth

By: Gerard Donaghy

President Higgins leads tributes after former Labour TD Emmet Stagg passes away
News 1 day ago

President Higgins leads tributes after former Labour TD Emmet Stagg passes away

By: Gerard Donaghy

Capital fun on St Patrick's Day in Dublin
News 1 day ago

Capital fun on St Patrick's Day in Dublin

By: Irish Post

Latest

Shamrock, Tayto and a trip to the Irish centre: MPs share their most memorable St Patrick’s Day
News 1 day ago

Shamrock, Tayto and a trip to the Irish centre: MPs share their most memorable St Patrick’s Day

By: Fiona Audley

Pedestrian who died in collision in Co. Donegal to be laid to rest
News 1 day ago

Pedestrian who died in collision in Co. Donegal to be laid to rest

By: Gerard Donaghy

President Higgins calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza in St Patrick's Day message
News 1 day ago

President Higgins calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza in St Patrick's Day message

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two police officers require hospital treatment after patrol vehicle rammed in Co. Armagh
News 2 days ago

Two police officers require hospital treatment after patrol vehicle rammed in Co. Armagh

By: Gerard Donaghy

The Irish Post's St Patrick’s Birmingham Breakfast
News 2 days ago

The Irish Post's St Patrick’s Birmingham Breakfast

By: Irish Post