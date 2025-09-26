Man who savagely attacked a father in front of his family jailed

A CO. ANTRIM man who savagely attacked a father in front of his family has been jailed.

Thomas Quigley, from the Carmegrim Road in Ahoghill, Ballymena, was sentenced at Antrim Crown Court this week for burglary with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, common assault, possession of an offensive weapon with intent, threats to commit damage and three counts of criminal damage to the victim's house, car and a police car.

The court heard that the 33-year-old attacked the man with a metal bar at his home in Dunmoer Place at around 10pm on May 18, 2023.

The victim’s teenage daughter had called police to raise the alarm.

Quigley, who pleaded guilty to the offences, was sentenced to three years – half to be served in prison and half on licence

“This savage attack left the victim with permanent damage to his arm and hand,” Det Insp Hanbridge said.

“It was also an emotionally scarring experience for his teenage daughter and his partner, who both witnessed the assault,” he added.

"This has been a long and traumatic ordeal for the victim. There is no place in society for this violent behaviour.

“We hope today’s court outcome serves as a clear warning to anyone who becomes involved in violence - there is no hiding place.

“We will investigate and we will pursue perpetrators relentlessly and bring them before the court to be held accountable."