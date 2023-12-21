Man who threw gun over wall and fled police arrested by Gardaí
Man who threw gun over wall and fled police arrested by Gardaí

A MAN has been arrested in Dublin after being found carrying a gun.

Gardaí were called to reports of a disturbance in Stocking Lane, Rathfarnam at around 12.30am this morning.

When they arrived they found a 20-year-old man carrying a gun.

He appeared to be approaching the officers before throwing the firearm over a wall and running off, the police force confirmed this morning.

“The man, aged 20 years, was arrested a short distance away and the firearm was recovered by the uniform Gardaí,” they confirmed.

“The man was conveyed to a Garda station in South Dublin where he is currently detained under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939,” they added.

Investigations are ongoing.

