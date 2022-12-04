Manchester police hunt man 'with strong Irish accent' who exposed himself and assaulted woman

POLICE in England are hunting a man who duped his way into a house before exposing himself to a woman and trying to force himself on her.

The incident happened at around 1pm on Wednesday, November 30 on Grimshaw Street in Stockport, Greater Manchester.

Detectives have praised the victim for her bravery following the 'terrifying ordeal'.

Described as being disguised as a tradesman, the suspect gained entry to the house by claiming he needed to use the toilet.

Once inside, he exposed himself to the female occupant before trying to force himself on her, but fled after being startled.

It is believed the same person also attended another property on the street.

He is described as a white man with a strong Irish accent, short dark hair, wearing a high-visibility jacket and blank pants.

Lines of enquiry

"I would firstly like to thank the woman for her bravery in coming forward in what would have been an extremely terrifying ordeal," said Detective Constable Paul Hewitt of Stockport CID.

"We are taking this very seriously and are exploring a number of lines of enquiry.

"We also want people in the local area to remain vigilant and to report anything they feel is suspicious to us immediately as we will act on any further information we get.

"We have increased patrols in the local area to provide reassurance and to keep people safe whilst we continue to investigate."

Officers are continuing to conduct enquires and provide specialist support to the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 1383 of 30/11/22.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.