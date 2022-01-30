Manchester United respond to Mason Greenwood social media allegations
News

Manchester United respond to Mason Greenwood social media allegations

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood (Image: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

MANCHESTER UNITED have responded to social media allegations against striker Mason Greenwood.

The allegations, along with images and an audio clip, were posted on Instagram on Sunday morning but were later removed.

In a statement, reported by the BBC, Greenwood's club said it "does not condone violence of any kind".

"We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media," read the Manchester United statement.

"We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established.

"Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind."

Greater Manchester Police have also commented on the social media posts, saying they are working to establish the full circumstances.

"Greater Manchester Police is aware of images and videos circulating on social media," read the statement.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."

Greenwood, 20, made his debut for Manchester United in March 2019 and has made one appearance for England.

