'Manipulative' Co. Antrim man jailed over sexual activity with a child family member
News

'Manipulative' Co. Antrim man jailed over sexual activity with a child family member

A MAN from Co. Antrim has been jailed over sexual activity with a child family member.

The 50-year-old man, who police described as 'manipulative', cannot be named to protect the anonymity of his victim.

The Dunmurry man was sentenced to five years' imprisonment at Dungannon Crown Court on Tuesday, with half of his term to be served in custody and the remainder on licence.

A Sexual Offences Prevention Order was also imposed indefinitely and he will be placed on the sex offenders' register for the remainder of his life.

"This man is a cold, calculated and incredibly manipulative child predator who has today been sent to prison for his crimes against a teenager, 16 at the time, who trusted him and saw him as a father figure," said Detective Chief Inspector Claire McDonald.

"I want to thank her for her unwavering bravery in coming forward. To be manipulated for so long by a man who was supposed to take care of you is devastating.

"Let this serve as another warning to those perpetrating child sexual abuse in our communities, we are working every day to break down reporting barriers and encourage victims to come forward."

See More: Antrim

Related
News 6 days ago

Six men from Co. Antrim plead guilty to cocaine supply offences

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 week ago

Murder investigation launched following death of man in Co. Antrim

By: Fiona Audley

News 4 weeks ago

Co. Antrim firm fined after man crushed to death in workplace incident

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
News 9 hours ago

Support dog released from Northern Irish prison following public backlash

By: Mark Murphy

News 1 day ago

New report reveals alarming state of men's health in Ireland

By: Mark Murphy

Business 1 day ago

Dublin Port reports over €35m profit despite operational challenges

By: Mark Murphy

Business 1 day ago

Irish electric vehicle start-up secures certification for US market

By: Fiona Audley

Entertainment 1 day ago

Guinness gets dramatic with Netflix’s House of Guinness

By: Claudia Redmond

News 1 day ago

Aisling Bea teaches Alexa Ireland’s most popular sayings – from Sláinte to Eejit

By: Fiona Audley