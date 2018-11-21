Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane sacked following emergency meeting
MARTIN O'NEILL'S time as Republic of Ireland manager has come to an end with Roy Keane also set to depart.

The Telegraph's Luke Edwards first reported the news, after revealing 'Neill held crunch talks with Football Association of Ireland CEO John Delaney last night (Tuesday, November 20th).

It follows a torrid 12 months for the former Leicester City, Celtic and Aston Villa manager who let Ireland to just one win in nine games over the course of 2018, with that solitary victory coming in a friendly against the United States.

Prior to that, O'Neill and Keane had steered Ireland to the knockout phase of a European Championships for the first time in Ireland's history and came within 90 minutes of reaching the 2018 World Cup prior to a 5-1 humbling at the hands of Denmark at the Aviva Stadium.

An internal spat between Keane and midfielder Harry Arter worsened the mood, with the Ireland assistant manager accused of launching a stinging verbal attack on the Cardiff star, who then opted to make himself unavailable from the next squad.

Arter has since returned to the fold and made peace with Keane while O'Neill had previously expressed his confidence that he was capable of steering the current squad to Euro 2020.

However, Telegraph Sport revealed that the FAI are increasingly worried he is incapable of getting the best out of the players they have.

They were also concerned by the fact only 31,000 fans attended the friendly with Northern Ireland and, while there were no chants calling for either O'Neill or Keane to be removed were heard, banners criticising the FAI were confiscated against Denmark on Monday.

The Telegraph claimed that this situation helped convinced Delaney a change is required with O'Neill and his coaching staff, Keane included, now confirming as leaving.

