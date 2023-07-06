Masked men burst into Derry flat and shoot man in the leg
News

Masked men burst into Derry flat and shoot man in the leg

MASKED men shot a young man in the leg after bursting into a flat in Derry last night.

Today PSNI detectives investigating the incident are appealing to the public for information about the attack.

Detective Sergeant Gingell said: "Around 11.05pm, police received a report that a number of masked men entered a flat in the Drumcliff Avenue area of the city and shot a man once in the leg.

"Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and the injured party, aged in his twenties, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.”

He added: “This shooting is a clear violation of the victim’s human rights. Everyone has the right to live their life free from the threat of violence.

“There is no justification for this type of attack.

“Those responsible place not just the victim at risk, but also the wider community.”

Enquiries into the attack are ongoing, with the PSNI keen to hear from anyone in the area at the time.

“We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have CCTV, dashcam or other footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 2118 of 05/07/23,” they state.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. “

