Police carry out further searches as part of Co. Derry murder investigation after 'torturous' two weeks

POLICE investigating the murder of a man in Co. Derry have carried out further searches following what they described as a 'torturous' two weeks for the deceased man's family.

Wayne Reid, 43, was pronounced dead at an address in the Society Court area of Coleraine on Monday, January 12.

Detectives believe he was assaulted in the early hours of Saturday, January 10 and later died as a result of his injuries.

Nine people have so far been arrested in connection with Mr Reid's death, one of whom has been charged with murder and remanded in custody.

On Saturday, the PSNI carried out searches and enquiries in Coleraine's Lisnablagh Road and surrounding areas.

"The last two weeks have been torturous for Wayne's family and loved ones," said Detective Chief Inspector Hazel Miller.

"We will continue to work relentlessly to bring those responsible to justice.

"Over recent days, we've carried out extensive door-to-door enquiries in the local area.

"We've been speaking with pedestrians and members of the local community.

"Officers have also carried out multiple searches, with searches still ongoing today in the Lisnablagh Road and surrounding areas.

"Residents will continue to see a police presence in the area and I'm keen to take the opportunity to thank the local community for their ongoing support."

DCI Miller urged anyone who has information, 'no matter how insignificant it may seem, to do the right thing' and contact investigators.