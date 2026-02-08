Family of young Co. Derry man seeking answers after he falls to death in London apartment block

THE FAMILY of a young man from Co. Derry say they are seeking answers after he fell five floors to his death when a railing in his London apartment block allegedly gave way.

Joshua Robbins, 23, was described by his parents as 'a happy, go-lucky young man who… loved the craic at the GAA pitch'.

Will Robbins and Fiona Jane Garrett now say they want answers following the incident 'so that no other family ever has to endure this pain'.

Islington and Shoreditch Housing Association (ISHA) offered their condolences to Mr Robbins' family and said they were cooperating with an investigation by Metropolitan Police.

'Young man who loved life'

In a statement issued this week, Mr Robbins' parents said he had moved from his native Claudy to London to build a better future for himself.

He had been sharing a flat with his father at Thurston Dwellings on Newton Street in London WC2 when the tragedy occurred last Thursday, January 29.

Mr Robbins heard the flat buzzer and went out of his front door onto a communal landing to see if it was a pizza delivery he had ordered.

The statement alleges that as he looked over the railing, it gave way.

"Our son did not climb it or behave recklessly. A safety barrier that was meant to prevent a fall gave way, with catastrophic consequences," read the statement.

Paying tribute to Mr Robbins, his parents said he was 'a happy, go-lucky young man who loved life'.

"He loved playing games online with friends and staying connected to people, wherever he was," they added.

"Growing up in Claudy, Josh loved the craic at the GAA pitch. He didn't play for a team but that never stopped him being the best supporter.

"He had a smile that lit up every room and was widely described as kind, funny and full of charisma, with impeccable manners and an ease with people that made him instantly likeable.

"Josh's favourite quote was: 'Every day is precious, just like you.'"

'Transparency, accountability and the truth'

"Our family is absolutely devastated. We have lost our son," added the statement.

"We should not be planning a cremation. We should not be waiting for pathology reports. We should not be writing statements like this or trying to navigate trauma and bureaucracy at the same time.

"Yet here we are."

Thanking The Katie Trust charity, which supports families following sudden, unexplained or traumatic deaths, Mr Robbins' family said they are now seeking answers in a bid to prevent similar tragedies.

Saying they want to speak to ISHA and other stakeholders, the family want to know when the railing was last inspected, what maintenance records exist, whether there were any concerns raised about corrosion or structural integrity and what steps were taken to ensure residents' safety.

"We are not seeking to prejudice any investigation or legal process. We want transparency, accountability and the truth," they added.

"Our son is dead and he should not be.

"Safety barriers exist to save lives. When they fail, families deserve answers and systems must be examined so this never happens again."

A statement from ISHA described Mr Robbins' death as 'deeply saddening'.

"We are fully cooperating with the police and their investigation but at this early stage it would be inappropriate to comment further until the full facts surrounding the incident have been established," it added.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called to Newton Street on Thursday, January 29 following reports of a fall from height.

"Met officers attended the scene alongside the London Ambulance Service, who treated a 23-year-old man on scene," added a statement.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead."

The statement added that enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death are ongoing.

