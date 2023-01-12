Mass taking place to mark first anniversary of Ashling Murphy's death

TODAY MARKS the first anniversary of the death of 23-year-old schoolteacher Ashling Murphy.

An anniversary Mass will take place in St. Brigid’s Church, Mountbolus, Co Offaly today to remember her.

In a message posted on the Ashling Murphy Memorial Fund's Facebook page this week, Murphy's family and friends called for privacy on her anniversary.

"The family of Ashling Murphy acknowledge the interest of both the public and members of the press in the story of their beautiful daughter’s life and tragic death," the statement said.

"The Murphy family are continuing to grieve the heavy loss of Ashling every day and as such have decided not to engage in any interviews with the media until the criminal trial has concluded."

The message went on to say:

"The Murphy family request that their privacy, as well as the privacy of their extended family and friends, be respected going forward."

The Ashling Murphy Memorial Fund was set up and registered with the charities regulator to honour the legacy of Murphy, who organisers say touched the lives of so many people.

The fund will support individuals, groups, and other organisations that Murphy had a connection with and who continue the legacy she left behind.

Murphy's boyfriend Ryan Casey has also shared an emotional tribute via the Ashling Murphy Memorial Fund on the eve of the one-year anniversary.

Casey said:

"You are the one who has made me the person I am today, the only reason I get out of bed every morning, the only reason I got through graduation, the only reason I’ve continued on and started my working career. Everything I have done and everything that I do is completely for you. I Love and miss you so much Ash. Forever my soulmate."

A trial date for the man accused of murdering Ms Murphy has been set for June 2023.