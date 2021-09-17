'Massive' seagull ruins couple's romantic beach walk ... and 'tries to eat them'

GULL-ZILLA!

This is the moment a seagull rudely interrupted a couple's attempt to film themselves on a romantic sunset-lit beach walk together.

The bird walks into shot shortly after the camera starts rolling and towers over them menacingly, looking to ready to eat the lovers as they unknowingly stroll off in the background.

That's hard to swallow.

The incident occurred on a beach near the town of Wickham in Western Australia.

Jace Spicer, 26, who was trying to create the cute video with his girlfriend Makita Donovan, 24, said: "We honestly thought we'd done well.

Watch this seagull photobomb a couple’s romantic beach video! #MorningBoost pic.twitter.com/EZNJPlcGjg — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 17, 2021

"It wasn't until the net day when we decided to have a look at the footage and what wonderful photos we had taken that we realised what had happened.

"We burst out laughing. It's the best photobomb that's happened to us.

"I turned to Makita and said 'what if that's where I went to propose to you?'"