Matt Damon and Ben Affleck set to film historical epic from maker of 'Gladiator' in Ireland

THEY’RE THE duo behind one of Hollywood’s most enduring friendships and now it appears Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are about to bring the bromance over to Ireland.

According to a report from The Kilkenny People, the pair could be heading to the Emerald Isle in 2020 as part of filming for the new historical epic The Last Duel.

The 14th century set drama centres on a pair of friends in Medieval France turned mortal enemies after the wife of one accuses the other of sexual assault.

With the woman’s claims falling on deaf ears, her husband, knight returning from the war, decides to challenge the accused to a judicial duel – the last legally sanctioned duel in French history, no less.

Damon and Affleck are slated to star as the two duelling friends with Killing Eve star Jodi Comer cast in the lead female role.

Advertisement

Ridley Scott is set to direct the project, bringing a raft of experience on similar historical thrillers like Gladiator, Kingdom of Heaven and The Duellists.

According to The Kilkenny People, Scott was seen scouting locations across Kilkenny County, including, most notably, Kells Priory, just eight miles south of Kilkenney.

A national monument of Ireland founded by Geoffrey FitzRobert in 1193 The Priory is the largest ecclesiastical medieval site in Europe and holds major historical value.

Scott is also reported to have taken a close look at Tintern Abbey in Wexford as another possible shooting location.

The abbey, located on the Hook Peninsula, was founded in the 13th century when it was run by the Order of the Cistercians.

Should the locations be confirmed for shooting, which is set to begin next year, then locals could soon be looking forward to the likes of Damon and Affleck.

The Last Duel is set to be released in January 2021.