Matt Damon ‘loved’ lockdown in Ireland and is considering moving there, George Clooney claims

MATT DAMON enjoyed spending lockdown over in Dublin so much he’s considering moving over to Ireland, according to friend and co-star George Clooney.

Damon made quite the impression on the people of Dalkey, where he stayed with his family during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bourne Identity actor was filming in Ireland when Covid-19 first hit but opted to remain there during lockdown rather than return to the US.

He quickly won admirers in the local area, happy to stop for photos and chat to locals.

Since leaving Ireland, Damon has continued to speak in glowing terms about his Dalkey stay.

And according to his friend and Ocean’s 11 co-star Clooney, the Good Will Hunting Oscar winner is considering moving over to Ireland once things settle down.

Clooney made the claims during an interview for SPIN 1038 promoting his new sci-fi movie The Midnight Sky, which is due to debut on Netflix next week.

According to Clooney, Damon was positively gushing about his time in Ireland and is keen on a return.

"I talked to Matt while he was there - he absolutely loved being there,” he said.

"And you know with Matt, you never know, he could just buy a house there!"

Damon isn’t the only one smitten with Ireland either.

Clooney visited the Emerald Isle back in 2019 and loved it.

"It was unusually warm and nice and it couldn't have been more fun to be there then,” he said.

"And I met a bunch of relatives which I never knew I had which is also fun."

Who knows? Ireland could soon be giving Hollywood a run for its money when it comes to A-list residents.