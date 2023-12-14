Tánaiste enjoys ‘warm meeting’ with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron

TÁNAISTE Micheál Martin enjoyed a ‘warm meeting’ with Britain’s newly appointed Foreign Secretary David Cameron while in London this week.

Mr Martin, who is Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence, met with former Prime Minister, Mr Cameron, who was appointed Foreign Secretary last month, while in the capital yesterday.

He described their meeting, which came 30 years after UK and Ireland signed the Downing Street Declaration, as “warm” adding that it “underlined the strength of relations between our countries”.

On December 15, 1993, then British Prime Minister John Major and then Taoiseach Albert Reynolds signed the agreement during a meeting at the Prime Minister’s office in 10 Downing Street.

The declaration affirmed the right of the people of Ireland to self-determine and also that Northern Ireland would be transferred to the Republic of Ireland if a majority of its population voted in favour of the move.

With issues in Northern Ireland among the topics being discussed by the two political leaders, the significance of the date of their meeting was not lost on Mr Cameron.

“Thirty years ago this week, the UK and Ireland signed the Downing Street Declaration, a historic agreement that set us on the path to peace,” he said.

“Today, we continue to work together to support peace and prosperity in Northern Ireland. Great to host Tánaiste Micheál Martin in London to discuss cooperation on key international issues, including our support for Ukraine.”

The pair also discussed the situation in the Middle East, with Mr Martin confirming he “reiterated Ireland’s call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza”.

During his time in London the Tánaiste also met with First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, who had announced his resignation earlier that day.

Mr Drakeford has been First Minister of Wales and the Welsh Labour leader for the past five years but confirmed he will step down from the party leadership role in March 2024.

A new party leader is expected to be elected before Easter.

Paying tribute to the long-standing politician, who was first elected in 2011, Mr Martin said he had always been a “friend to Ireland”.

“Mark, your deep commitment to public service shone through in your leadership as First Minister of Wales,” he said.

“You have also been a great friend to Ireland. We will miss your wise counsel.”