Meghan Markle fans hit out at Prince William and Piers Morgan for condemning racial abuse of England players

FANS of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are furious following Piers Morgan and Prince William's public condemnation of racial abuse hurled at a number of England players last night.

Following their agonising 3-2 penalty defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday, England stars Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were all subjected to vile racist abuse on social media.

The abuse, hurled at the three players who missed their spot-kicks, was immediately condemned by England manager Gareth Southgate, who called it "unforgivable".

Prince William, who attended the match, took to social media in disgust on Monday morning.

"I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match. It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable," the Duke of Cambridge wrote.

I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match.



It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour.



It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable. W — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 12, 2021

Similarly, Morgan took to Twitter to decry the abuse.

"This is why they [the England players] take the knee. This is why I support them in taking the knee," he wrote on Sunday evening.

While people praised both William and Piers' stance against racism, others were quick to attack both men for calling out racism in football but not the claims made by Meghan and Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed there were conversations about Archie's skin colour with racist overtones before he was born during their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

Neither Harry nor Meghan revealed which members of the Royal Family were involved in such conversations, forcing William to tell reporters that his family was "very much not racist" just a few days later.

One person commented: "See the hypocrisy, where were you when your brother's wife was being harassed, vilified??

"Where was this energy, William?

"You would have even kept quiet than putting out this statement, you must be even the one who questioned the baby's skin colour."

Another added: "Yet, you were ok with Meghan Markle being the victim of rampant racism from members of Royal Family?

"You can’t have it both ways."