Men found with ATM skimming device targeting eight bank branches
News

Gardaí in the Kildare Division arrested two males in Blanchardstown this morning in connection with the use of a skimming device on a bank ATM in Kildare town yesterday.

The Kildare Gardai, supported by the Garda National Economic Crime Burea were working with a major Irish financial institution in an attempt to intercept the criminals involved.

It is thought that these criminals form part of a wider criminal organisation and the arrests are seen as a significant development in this case which involved the targeting of eight different bank branches in Dublin, Kildare and Meath.

Skimming devices and credit cards were recovered at the scene of the arrests.

Two males, in their 30's, are being held at Newbridge and Kildare Garda Stations under Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act where they will be interviewed in relation to their criminal activities.

Speaking today Detective Chief Superintendent Patrick Lordan of said: "Gardai are working on a daily basis with the financial institutions to prevent fraud.

"I would again like to stress the importance of being vigilant in all your financial dealings. Pay particular attention to suspicious activity or unusual items in the vicinity of ATMs," he added.

