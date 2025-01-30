Men found in shipping container refused entry to Ireland while boys taken into care

SIX of the men who were found in a shipping container in an Irish port this week have been refused permission to stay in Ireland

A total of nine people, seven men and two boys, were discovered in the container at Rosslare Europort at around 10.30am on January 27.

They are believed to have been in the container at the port for four days, having arrived on a ship from Dunkirk in France the previous week.

All of the men were medically assessed at a hospital in the southeast of Ireland, where all were deemed to be “in good health”.

One man required further medical assessment at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

It has since been confirmed that six of the men have been refused entry to Ireland, while the seventh man has “claimed international protection”.

The two boys have been taken into the care of Ireland’s child and family agency Tusla, Gardaí have confirmed.

“An Garda Síochána continues to investigate following the discovery of nine people in a shipping container at Rosslare Europort on January 27,” they said.

“Six adult males have been refused leave to land in accordance with immigration legislation.”

They added: “One adult male has claimed international protection and will now be processed by the International Protection Office (IPO).

“Two males are believed to be minors and are now in the care of Tusla.”

Gardaí in Wexford are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station 053-9165200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 66 11 or any Garda Station.