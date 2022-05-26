€2.8 million worth of cannabis seized at Rosslare Europort
News

€2.8 million worth of cannabis seized at Rosslare Europort

Revenue officers have seized almost 140 kgs of cannabis with an estimated value of €2.8 million at Rosslare Europort.

The drugs were discovered when officers stopped and searched a Spanish registered articulated lorry and its accompanying trailer that had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg, France.

The search, carried out with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner, led to the discovery of the drugs concealed within a consignment of vegetables.

A man in his forties was arrested by Gardai at the scene and taken to Wexford Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

