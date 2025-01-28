Nine men discovered in shipping container at Irish port

AN investigation has been launched after a number of people were discovered in a shipping container at an Irish port.

Nine men were found inside the container at Rosslare Europort at around 10.30am yesterday morning (January 27).

They are believed to have been in the container at the port for four days, having arrived on a ship from Dunkirk in France last week.

All of the men have been medically assessed at a hospital in the southeast of Ireland, Gardaí have confirmed.

Eight of the men have been “deemed to be in good health” while one male is receiving further medical assessment at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers at Wexford Garda Station have launched an investigation into the incident with the support of the Garda National Immigration Bureau.

They have confirmed they are “investigating all of the circumstances of this incident”.

“Anyone with any information in relation to this discovery is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station 053-9165200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 66 11 or any Garda Station,” they add.