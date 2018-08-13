Men posing as garda detectives attempt to con elderly widow out of money

GARDAI in Limerick are investigating an incident where two men disguised as garda detectives attempted to con an elderly widow out of money.

The men approached the woman at her home in Askeaton, Limerick.

The men tried to convince the woman, who is in her 70's, to give them a large sum of money by pretending they were investigating a theft from her late husband.

A family member was alerted to the situation and intercepted before the elderly woman gave the men any money.

Garda investigations are ongoing.

More to follow.