Menthol cigarettes to be banned in Ireland by May 2020
News

Menthol cigarettes to be banned in Ireland by May 2020

menthol cigarettes

THE SALE of menthol cigarettes in Ireland will be banned by 20th May 2020.

In 2016, all tobacco products with flavours were prohibited. All with the exception of menthols.

However, the ban has now been extended to the minty alternatives.

It comes amid a widespread crackdown on smoking products which appear to be targeted at young people.

Flavoured cigarettes and e-cigarettes have been criticised by many for wrongfully encouraging young people to smoke, and Health Minister Simon Harris has publicly backed the ban.

Advertisement

"Despite significant progress in this area, tobacco remains one of the greatest challenges in the area of public health. I am determined to continue to make the necessary legislative changes to confront this challenge and help reach our goals of being Tobacco Free," he said.

Minister for Health Simon Harris

"But it is important European colleagues stand together on this issue. In Ireland, all tobacco products with characterising flavours with the exception of menthol were prohibited with effect from 20th May 2016.

"Menthol will be prohibited with effect from 20th May 2020. This is required by Regulation 8 of the European Union (Manufacture, Presentation and Sale of Tobacco and Related Products) Regulations 2016.

"It is obvious flavoured cigarettes are targeted at young people and are aimed at encouraging a new generation to take up smoking," he added.

"But just because they smell a bit nicer does not mean they are less harmful. They cause many diseases, including cancer and heart disease. Some research shows that menthol cigarettes may be more addictive than non-menthol cigarettes.

Advertisement

"The changes will also mean slim packs and other irregular shaped packs will no longer be allowed. The industry has continued to adapt and lure our children into this deadly addiction and we must continue to act also."

He also pledged to outlaw flavours like bubblegum and candy floss, which are used by popular vaping products.

It comes during the same week the United States announced a ban on certain e-cigarette flavours, including fruit and mint, in a move aimed at tackling the rising teenage use of vaping products.

Harris said in a tweet that he will be carefully considering what the US has done and "how we may be able to learn from it".

Around 6,000 deaths a year are caused by smoking in Ireland.

See More: Ban, Health Minister, Menthol Cigarettes, Menthols, Minister Simon Harris, Vaping

Related

Walmart to limit sales of ammunition and guns following recent mass shootings in the US
News 4 months ago

Walmart to limit sales of ammunition and guns following recent mass shootings in the US

By: Harry Brent

Ireland to become first EU nation to ban plastic microbeads
News 6 months ago

Ireland to become first EU nation to ban plastic microbeads

By: Harry Brent

GAA club bans parents from using mobile phones – urging them to 'live in the moment with your children'
News 8 months ago

GAA club bans parents from using mobile phones – urging them to 'live in the moment with your children'

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Ireland 'has blood on our hands' over allowing US military to use Shannon Airport says Dublin MEP
News 3 minutes ago

Ireland 'has blood on our hands' over allowing US military to use Shannon Airport says Dublin MEP

By: Harry Brent

One man dead, one missing as fishing trawler sinks off Wexford coast
News 1 hour ago

One man dead, one missing as fishing trawler sinks off Wexford coast

By: Rachael O'Connor

Pierce Brosnan's new look at Golden Globes sees him branded 'Sexy Colonel Sanders'
News 1 hour ago

Pierce Brosnan's new look at Golden Globes sees him branded 'Sexy Colonel Sanders'

By: Jack Beresford

Irish Rail introducing measures to stop people sitting in reserved seats
News 1 hour ago

Irish Rail introducing measures to stop people sitting in reserved seats

By: Harry Brent

Dublin firefighters rescue 'Toby the Dog' from house fire
News 3 hours ago

Dublin firefighters rescue 'Toby the Dog' from house fire

By: Jack Beresford