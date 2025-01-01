Milestone year as more than 1million Irish passports issued in 2024

IRELAND'S Department of Foreign Affairs has announced that more than 1million Irish passports were issued in 2024, with demand set to continue in the coming 12 months.

In a milestone year that also marked the Passport Office's centenary, in excess of 1million passports were delivered for only the second time in its history.

"In its 100th year, the Passport Service managed an extraordinary volume of applications, delivering over 1million passport books and cards for only the second time in the history of the State," said Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Micheál Martin.

Busiest month

January proved to be the busiest month of the year, with over 123,000 applications submitted.

January 28 was the busiest day of the year, with 8,363 applications received in just 24 hours.

Acknowledging the efforts of the Passport Service staff, the Tánaiste praised employees for helping Irish people around the world.

"Despite this remarkable demand, the Passport Service maintained its service delivery targets, consistently meeting or exceeding turnaround times for virtually all application types," he said.

"This speaks to the efficiency, dedication and professionalism of the team."

Mr Martin added: "This level of achievement would not be possible without the dedication, professionalism and diligence of the Passport Service staff.

"They have ensured a secure and efficient service for Irish citizens across the globe, and I want to extend my gratitude for their continued hard work."

Plan ahead

Forecasts indicate continued strong demand for Irish passports, with around 940,000 expected to be issued in 2025.

Looking ahead to the coming 12 months, the Tánaiste encouraged citizens to plan ahead for their travels.

"Next year is set to be another busy year for the Passport Service," he said.

"I urge anyone planning to travel to check their passport's expiry date now.

"If you need to renew or apply for the first time, I strongly recommend using Passport Online — the quickest, easiest and most cost-effective way to secure your passport."